Compact Coin (NEW)

The tiny coin wallet that's big on space. Pay contactless on either side of the wallet without ‘card clash‘ and keep all inner cards safe with RFID shielding
EBONY BLACK & TAUPE GREY SHIPS IN 1-2 WEEKS
CHESTNUT BROWN & DARK TEAL SHIPS IN 4 WEEKS
We are confident in our products quality, which is why this product is covered by a 2 year manufacturer’s warranty against material and manufacturing defects when used under normal conditions and for the purpose intended.
For more information please visit our FAQ’s Page or drop us and email to support@thenoduscollection.com
UK - Royal Mail 48hr (FREE). Royal Mail 24hr (£1.99), Special Delivery (4.99) and DPD Next Day (£8.40).
Europe – Royal Mail Tracked or Signed shipping, £4.99-£7.49 or FREE on all orders over £30. Some countries are eligible for FREE standard shipping on all orders. Est 3-5 working days from dispatch.
USA & Canada - Royal Mail Tracked or Signed shipping, FREE on all orders over £30 (£4.99 on orders under £30.00). Est 5-7 working days from dispatch.
Rest of the World - Royal Mail Tracked or Signed shipping, FREE on all orders over £50 (from £4.99* on orders under £50.00). Est 5-7 working days from dispatch.
THE TINY COIN WALLET THAT’S BIG ON SPACE