Compact Coin (NEW)

The tiny coin wallet that's big on space. Pay contactless on either side of the wallet without ‘card clash‘ and keep all inner cards safe with RFID shielding 2-17 Cards + Coins + Folded Notes + 1 Key

Keeps all inner cards safe & stops ‘Card Clash’ with RFID shielding

Pays contactless from two external RFID enabled cards

Expandable internal coin pocket

Dedicated note sleeve with key slot

Full grain vegetable tanned Italian leather

68mm tall x 102mm wide (2.7in tall x 4in wide) EBONY BLACK & TAUPE GREY SHIPS IN 1-2 WEEKS CHESTNUT BROWN & DARK TEAL SHIPS IN 4 WEEKS

We are confident in our products quality, which is why this product is covered by a 2 year manufacturer’s warranty against material and manufacturing defects when used under normal conditions and for the purpose intended. For more information please visit our FAQ’s Page or drop us and email to support@thenoduscollection.com